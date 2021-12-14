Sequel in
What are start-up red flags?
Hey guys, I've been in my Fortune 500 firm for about 2 years now. I joined right after college. I have no experience with startups but I want to have more autonomy in my work, so I was planning on going to a startup in 2022. Right now, I just feel like a super duper small cog in a factory and it just doesn't feel good, you know?
For the engineers who have experience working at startups, how can you tell if a startup is a good choice?
10
2154
Sort by:
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Red flags: They don't have clear onboarding, tiny eng department but large departments elsewhere (if its a tech company), high eng turnover, no clear technical roadmap for next 6+ months.
3
Timothy NottSoftware Engineering Manager
Lots of successful startups don't have clear 6 month roadmaps. Some SMBs don't have that.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,313