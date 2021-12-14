What are start-up red flags?

Hey guys, I've been in my Fortune 500 firm for about 2 years now. I joined right after college. I have no experience with startups but I want to have more autonomy in my work, so I was planning on going to a startup in 2022. Right now, I just feel like a super duper small cog in a factory and it just doesn't feel good, you know?

For the engineers who have experience working at startups, how can you tell if a startup is a good choice?