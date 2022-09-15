vWvS5GkSLEvJjBU5zX in
Is this a good offer for Finance tech gig?
Looking to move to a new gig. Please help me evaluate. In singapore btw.
JPMorgan Chase
Senior Cloud Engineer
Singapore
Total per year
$155K
Level
Senior
Base
$140K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
adorableFounder
http://www.salaryexplorer.com/charts/singapore/engineering/median-and-salary-distribution-monthly-singapore-engineering.jpg Not necessarily cloud, but engineering. $155 puts you into the top 25% of earners in SG. ... https://www.mycareersfuture.gov.sg/job/banking-finance/network-cloud-engineer-tower-research-capital-35a6cb221284f14144028722f5390ca9 $15-20k/monthly vs $155/12 = $12.9k/month https://sg.indeed.com/cmp/Standard-Chartered-Bank/salaries/Cloud-Engineer $13k/mo~ So, I'd say that it's on the lower end of salaries without an identical position to compare to.
2
