Leave MS within probation period for different company?

Hello, I am currently working at Microsoft, I am entry level front-end, but now I made it though different interviews and the offer has almost twice the gross pay (and the total) and it is less corporate. Furthermore it is back-end position, which I thing I would enjoy more.





Is it good idea to switch? Iam thinking about long term reputation + possibility of getting back to MS (if there was more fitting position). In MS moving is currently not possible as there is hiring freeze.





Btw, I am from Czechia, where MS is considered to be the highest paying at senior levels.