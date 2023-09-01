Jan in  
Electrical Engineering  

Leave MS within probation period for different company?

Hello, I am currently working at Microsoft, I am entry level front-end, but now I made it though different interviews and the offer has almost twice the gross pay (and the total) and it is less corporate. Furthermore it is back-end position, which I thing I would enjoy more.

Is it good idea to switch? Iam thinking about long term reputation + possibility of getting back to MS (if there was more fitting position). In MS moving is currently not possible as there is hiring freeze.

Btw, I am from Czechia, where MS is considered to be the highest paying at senior levels.
shanzSoftware Engineer  
Based on your points of enjoying backend work more, getting double pay as well as still in the probation period. I don't see any reason to stay.
Don't burn your bridges though. Have an honest conversation with your manager and give an ample amount of notice period if necessary.
13

