Need Guidance: Google Coding Interview in 3 Weeks

Hi Everyone,

I have my Google coding interviews for L4 levels in less than three weeks. I haven’t completed 500 LeetCode questions, but I’m fairly comfortable with most of the standard problems from the Blind 75 — except for Dynamic Programming, where I’m still shaky.

I’m starting to feel mentally overwhelmed, especially since I’ve heard Google doesn’t always ask straightforward, leetcode problems.

What preparation strategy would you recommend for me at this stage? Thank you iso much in advance if you have any inputs.