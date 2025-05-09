codenocode in
Need Guidance: Google Coding Interview in 3 Weeks
Hi Everyone,
I have my Google coding interviews for L4 levels in less than three weeks. I haven’t completed 500 LeetCode questions, but I’m fairly comfortable with most of the standard problems from the Blind 75 — except for Dynamic Programming, where I’m still shaky.
I’m starting to feel mentally overwhelmed, especially since I’ve heard Google doesn’t always ask straightforward, leetcode problems.
What preparation strategy would you recommend for me at this stage? Thank you iso much in advance if you have any inputs.
3
987
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer
Try to simulate real interviews now. Do 1-2 mock interviews per week, ideally with someone who can give feedback, or use platforms like Pramp or Interviewing.io. Also practice walking through your solutions out loud, including tradeoffs and edge cases. Google looks for clarity and communication just as much as correctness.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
754,661