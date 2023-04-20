19g616l0l4hoxo in
Moving to a Growth Engineering Role
In all my previous roles, I've been a Software Engineer. My day-to-day in these roles mostly consisted of designing systems, implementing new features, and fixing bugs.
I now have an offer to join a company as a Growth Engineer. This role sounds much more oriented around running engineering experiments (i.e. A/B Testing) to increase the company's user base, paying customers, etc.
I'm interested in hearing from people who have switched to a Growth Engineering role. Do you like this role compared to being a more "traditional" Software Engineer? Would you recommend a Growth Engineering role to others?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
My role is pretty similar to your other roles, pretty low key software engineering and I've always been curious about that type of 'growth engineering' also. I've had some friends in similar roles and they said they've liked it a lot, but it can be tough trying to navigate the corporate politics sometimes. Just having to manage expectations with so many different parties that don't always understand what's going on.
DariusSoftware Engineer
What’s growth engineering?
