Moving to a Growth Engineering Role

In all my previous roles, I've been a Software Engineer. My day-to-day in these roles mostly consisted of designing systems, implementing new features, and fixing bugs.





I now have an offer to join a company as a Growth Engineer. This role sounds much more oriented around running engineering experiments (i.e. A/B Testing) to increase the company's user base, paying customers, etc.





I'm interested in hearing from people who have switched to a Growth Engineering role. Do you like this role compared to being a more "traditional" Software Engineer? Would you recommend a Growth Engineering role to others?