How to count your years of experience

Hey, just wondering if someone can help me figure out how recruiters view my years of experience. I have about 2 years and 8 months of professional experience and about 2 years and 8 months in freelancing (I got paid peanuts by a non-profit to build out an app for them as the sole developer doing frontend and backend as well as design and left before it was complete).





I am trying to figure out if a recruiter sees that as closer to 3 years of experience (ignoring my freelance work) or closer to 5 years of experience (including my freelance work).





And if any of you have tips on how to make my freelance work experience count as much in years of experience as possible in interviews.