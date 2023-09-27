Master of engineering impact on salary?

I am making the decision of returning to my company I did an internship for as an intern or as a full time employee. I will have obtained my bachelors by this spring, but I have been considering staying 1 more year to finish a masters of engineering (not thesis). My main motivation to stay another year is to just be a student for a little longer and put somewhat minimal investment to end up with a masters. I will have finished my bachelors in 3 years, so taking a 4th to finish a masters seems ideal.





I am wondering how much getting a masters of engineering in cs would help me in my career? I figure most things I need to learn, I can learn on my own without spending another 20-30 grand. But will companies look that much more favorably on me because of it? Will I get higher salary offers because of it?





I'm also fairly eager to start my life in the city where my job would be, so that is influencing me a bit.





Any help or experience with this is appreciated!