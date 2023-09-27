lukedigi in
Master of engineering impact on salary?
I am making the decision of returning to my company I did an internship for as an intern or as a full time employee. I will have obtained my bachelors by this spring, but I have been considering staying 1 more year to finish a masters of engineering (not thesis). My main motivation to stay another year is to just be a student for a little longer and put somewhat minimal investment to end up with a masters. I will have finished my bachelors in 3 years, so taking a 4th to finish a masters seems ideal.
I am wondering how much getting a masters of engineering in cs would help me in my career? I figure most things I need to learn, I can learn on my own without spending another 20-30 grand. But will companies look that much more favorably on me because of it? Will I get higher salary offers because of it?
I'm also fairly eager to start my life in the city where my job would be, so that is influencing me a bit.
Any help or experience with this is appreciated!
4
1600
Sort by:
TheSalGuyComputer Science
As a CS student on a similar track, I’m planning on pursuing a one extra year master’s for several key reasons. Many specialized positions in both software engineering and management often require or strongly prefer candidates with advanced degrees. It’s not just about the immediate knowledge you’ll gain; having that master’s degree can differentiate you in an extremely competitive job market. Moreover, a master’s definitely can have a positive impact on your long-term earning potential. Considering you’d be finishing both your bachelor’s and master’s in a total of four years, investing in that extra year could be a game-changer for your career. This is just my opinion, and others may have different viewpoints, but this is how I’m justifying the decision for myself.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482