Uber Eats Sales team hiring





If you or anyone in your network are interested in Sales roles please send an email to hannah.dallio@uber.com. If you want to connect with our recruiter on LinkedIn, DM Hannah directly!





https://www.linkedin.com/posts/hannahdallio_uber-ubereats-chicagouberoffice-activity-6965714264103735296-MD5G





Come check us out! Our office has top notch ammenities and if youve never been to Chicago, its one of the best cities in America. Affordable, growing, historic, and lots of cool people.