Kdoi82hsUsbrkoT in  
Sales at Uber 

Uber Eats Sales team hiring

Come check us out! Our office has top notch ammenities and if youve never been to Chicago, its one of the best cities in America. Affordable, growing, historic, and lots of cool people.

If you or anyone in your network are interested in Sales roles please send an email to hannah.dallio@uber.com. If you want to connect with our recruiter on LinkedIn, DM Hannah directly!

 https://www.linkedin.com/posts/hannahdallio_uber-ubereats-chicagouberoffice-activity-6965714264103735296-MD5G

uber.com
2
2274
Sort by:
Pokenu2rbgSales  
Thanks!

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,372