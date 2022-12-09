Anyone have recent insight to Amazon L5 Program Mgr TC?

Below is a friend's Dec 2019 offer for L5 PgM in Seattle:





- Base Salary: $ 100,000

- Sign-on Payment:

- 1st Year: $24,000 paid in 1 lump sum - Year 1

- 2nd Year: $27,000 paid out in 12 monthly installments - Year 2

- Restricted Stock Grant: 42 shares Initial Restricted Stock Vest: 5% on your one-year anniversary, 15% on your two-year anniversary, and 20% every 6 months thereafter until your four-year anniversary.





Anyone have info on pay that is more recent than late 2019?





Thanks.



