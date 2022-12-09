19g6yl31ml6ue in
Anyone have recent insight to Amazon L5 Program Mgr TC?
Below is a friend's Dec 2019 offer for L5 PgM in Seattle:
- Base Salary: $ 100,000
- Sign-on Payment:
- 1st Year: $24,000 paid in 1 lump sum - Year 1
- 2nd Year: $27,000 paid out in 12 monthly installments - Year 2
- Restricted Stock Grant: 42 shares Initial Restricted Stock Vest: 5% on your one-year anniversary, 15% on your two-year anniversary, and 20% every 6 months thereafter until your four-year anniversary.
Anyone have info on pay that is more recent than late 2019?
Thanks.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Have you seen the levels data already? It's pretty accurate usually: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/project-manager
3
19g6yl31ml6ueProject Manager
It isn’t accurate. I’ve scoured the internet and it’s an obscure piece of info that nobody has insight to. All I have to lean on is the 2019 TC breakdown of my friend’s offer.
