lastCoyotes in  
Software Engineer  

SWE Entry Level Opportunities

Not quite a new grad (Dec 2021), but finding entry level opportunities is really tough in the current state of the market right now. Do new grad positions still apply to people in my situation? I still send out job applications to those anyways, but I had to take a small gap after continuing to work my Undergrad Research/IT position on Campus after graduating. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science cum laude.


Currently utilizing this time building up my website/portfolio for show. I'm even revamping old projects with new tech I've learned since graduating.


I wish the still hiring page had a tag for entry level positions as it seems a lot of those are closed while companies are only looking for mid to senior level positions, but regardless with the amount of new postings on that page it's actually slowing down my internet browser trying to load those entries.

7
4271
Sort by:
PatOfCleSoftware Engineer  
I'm a current senior CS major who is in a similar situation. I think that the absolute best thing someone in our situation can do right now is build and monetize something small be it a website, app, service, etc. that can demonstrate to employers that you are clearly capable of delivering value immediately. With cash drying up, companies want to make hires that they are very confident will deliver immediate value without significant risk on their side. The best way to demonstrate that that is you is to put something together on your own that, well, is able to actually make money. Your ability to make a given company money is what this ultimately comes down to. If you keep your head down and keep grinding through this impending recession, then you'll reap a fortune and a great job when the market bounces back! Good luck!
3

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482