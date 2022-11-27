SWE Entry Level Opportunities

Not quite a new grad (Dec 2021), but finding entry level opportunities is really tough in the current state of the market right now. Do new grad positions still apply to people in my situation? I still send out job applications to those anyways, but I had to take a small gap after continuing to work my Undergrad Research/IT position on Campus after graduating. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science cum laude.





Currently utilizing this time building up my website/portfolio for show. I'm even revamping old projects with new tech I've learned since graduating.





I wish the still hiring page had a tag for entry level positions as it seems a lot of those are closed while companies are only looking for mid to senior level positions, but regardless with the amount of new postings on that page it's actually slowing down my internet browser trying to load those entries.