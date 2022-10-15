Chigozie Asikaburu in
My Computer Science Degree in 12 Minutes
I always wanted to do one of these. In this article, I'm going to be sharing my grades, work history, projects and experiences during my time at university. I hope this will be helpful for anyone thinking of going to school for computer science or changing their major.
Question: have any recruiters seen this? Wondering if I should tell my story this way too. 4th year CS student and I'm not getting any bites on internships and I'm worried about this job marketing come next summer
1
Chigozie AsikaburuSecurity Software Engineer at Amazon
I doubt many recruiters would look at my Medium and decide to reach out. Although, having a good social presence is definently a good idea. I think it'd be over 10x more effective to post something small on LinkedIn. There's a few reasons why (one of which is retention as most people don't read through an entire article), which I'll explain later. I've seen others do that showcasing some project they've done. I'll be creating an article soon about tips for CS students job hunting during a hiring freeze. Will comment here and create a separate post when it's done.
