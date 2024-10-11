zislam in
Poll
Offer Evaluation any suggestions ?
Hey everyone, I could really use some advice on a career decision.
Currently, I’m a Software QA with over 6 years of experience. I’m working full-time in a fully remote position, earning $108k + 10% bonus (if the company does well). There’s a potential promotion coming up in 2-3 months where I’d be moving to Senior QA and Lead QA for my team. However, the company has recently been hiring more QA roles from Costa Rica to cut labor costs, which makes me wonder about long-term job stability, even though I’ve been told U.S. roles won’t be impacted and I am also US Citizen where most of Services QA are not even citizen
Now, here’s the catch: I received an offer for a contract role at Apple through a 3rd party, not directly with Apple. The contract pays $90/hour (~$187k annually) as Senior Quality Analyst which includes medical insurance and sick leave, and has a high possibility of conversion to full-time down the road. But it would require relocating to Austin, TX, for a hybrid setup. I’m currently based in Dallas, with my house pretty much settled here.
I’ve never worked as a contractor before, so I’m unsure about the stability and long-term prospects. What do you think? Should I go for the Apple contract via the 3rd party or stick with my current role? Has anyone here balanced two jobs at the same time? 😅
Appreciate any insights!
#qa #careeradvice #testing #contractorlife #Apple #relocation #remotework #promotion
Closed
427 participants
24
10151
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
This is an interesting comparison. On the one hand, Apple pays you way more but it's only a contract and, while they might say "high chances of conversion," there's no real guarantee, and you'll have to relocate. With XYZ, it's lower pay but it's a FTE offer and, with no relocation, you'll save on some headache too. IMO, the pay jump at Apple is a full 70k and is too good to pass up, although depending on your life situation I would understand wanting to stay where you are. Do you have any dependents that might be affected by having to move?
12
zislamTesting (SDET)
No dependents that would cause anything by moving since wife study remotely as well.
But I do have mortgage and my full family nearest to me.
Comparing to my current job I have good amount of Work life balance depending on deployments. What I heard that it’s 4 years contract and every year they will extend and also will pay more hourly and maybe after 4 to 5 years with them then FTE . Some of my friends were like what if they do lay off on your project side and you have break new lease for relocation, what if they won’t renew your contract etc
But I do have mortgage and my full family nearest to me.
Comparing to my current job I have good amount of Work life balance depending on deployments. What I heard that it’s 4 years contract and every year they will extend and also will pay more hourly and maybe after 4 to 5 years with them then FTE . Some of my friends were like what if they do lay off on your project side and you have break new lease for relocation, what if they won’t renew your contract etc
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,565