Offer Evaluation any suggestions ?

Hey everyone, I could really use some advice on a career decision.





Currently, I’m a Software QA with over 6 years of experience. I’m working full-time in a fully remote position, earning $108k + 10% bonus (if the company does well). There’s a potential promotion coming up in 2-3 months where I’d be moving to Senior QA and Lead QA for my team. However, the company has recently been hiring more QA roles from Costa Rica to cut labor costs, which makes me wonder about long-term job stability, even though I’ve been told U.S. roles won’t be impacted and I am also US Citizen where most of Services QA are not even citizen





Now, here’s the catch: I received an offer for a contract role at Apple through a 3rd party, not directly with Apple. The contract pays $90/hour (~$187k annually) as Senior Quality Analyst which includes medical insurance and sick leave, and has a high possibility of conversion to full-time down the road. But it would require relocating to Austin, TX, for a hybrid setup. I’m currently based in Dallas, with my house pretty much settled here.





I’ve never worked as a contractor before, so I’m unsure about the stability and long-term prospects. What do you think? Should I go for the Apple contract via the 3rd party or stick with my current role? Has anyone here balanced two jobs at the same time? 😅





Appreciate any insights!





