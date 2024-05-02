Piotr Nowy in
How Levels is making money 🧐
I am curious about a business model for Levels.fyi. Everyone knows that they bring so much value to users, but I hardly see any really monetized features... 🤔 can anyone help me with the answer? Thanks.
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Happy to answer! We get this question a lot. We have 2 sides to the business. First is the candidate side where we help folks with their job outcomes. We provide a resume review service: https://levels.fyi/services/resume/ And a negotiation service: https://levels.fyi/services/ Some of the outcomes for the negotiation service here: https://levels.fyi/services/reviews.html On the enterprise side, we help companies benchmark their own compensation within their organizations: https://levels.fyi/offerings/data/ You can view our benchmark tool here: https://levels.fyi/benchmark And also help them with employer branding and promoting their jobs on our job board: https://levels.fyi/offerings/branding/
worldsbestlevelerrrProgram Manager
Love this transparency and definitely appreciate the commitment not to put ads all over the place. I bet it’s tempting to do so, too.
