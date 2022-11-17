J7prescott in
Jane Street interview process?
Saw a job for a swe and I wanted to know if anyone has any insight on their interview process
https://www.janestreet.com/join-jane-street/position/6214578002/
hd20dbccSoftware Engineer
Prestige will play a factor. They get applicants from ivy's, phds, etc. They pay top dollar for a reason. They don't take mediocrity because it'll be too costly to the business.
hd20dbccSoftware Engineer
That said, you can stand out by being a specialist. You should be able to read and write code in your language of choice without constant access to reference materials for things like: a) Standard control structures (loops/if-then/etc.) b) Function, module, class, type, etc. definitions c) Common data types like arrays, lists, hash tables/maps/dictionaries d) Exceptions and other error handling techniques e) Code organization
