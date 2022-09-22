MyFathersDaughter in
Sales/sales training transition question
Hi everyone, I have a question about job transition. I want to transition into sales training. I have 9 YOE in sales account mgt and created some really effective trainings my office used and loved. After that I got 2 yrs in curriculum development elsewhere.
I want to move into a sales training role that will take into consideration my sales experience? Don't want to start from scratch. What job titles should I be looking for?
hammishSolution Architect
You should transition to SDR or AE
