Jmiln15 in
Finishing Cybersecurity Masters
Hello all,
I am currently a security engineer at a big entertainment company in Orlando. I am about to finish my cybersecurity masters and I was wondering how I should approach compensation. Do I immediately warrant a pay increase with obtaining my masters? Do I need to wait for a promotion and the masters will factor in then ? I was hoping someone who has had this experience would be able to shed some light on this. Thanks
Unrelated, but can you help me get recommendations for a similar job? I want to break into a cybersecurity role. Any help?