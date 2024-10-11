Jmiln15 in  
Security Analyst  

Finishing Cybersecurity Masters

Hello all, 

I am currently a security engineer at a big entertainment company in Orlando. I am about to finish my cybersecurity masters and I was wondering how I should approach compensation. Do I immediately warrant a pay increase with obtaining my masters? Do I need to wait for a promotion and the masters will factor in then ? I was hoping someone who has had this experience would be able to shed some light on this. Thanks 
sairlarsySecurity Analyst  
I think you should look out for company policy on compensation and promotion and figure out how you can negotiate after the knowledge. You can also approach your HR(in case he's cool) and talk to him about it or rather talk to an HR in another company in a similar industry.

Unrelated, but can you help me get recommendations for a similar job? I want to break into a cybersecurity role. Any help?

