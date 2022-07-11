19g614l3k7rxzn in
Amazon BD role
I recently was rejected for a position and the recruiter said I was a better fit for L5 BD role. What are examples of those titles that I should be looking for? And what is the comp?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Business Development, Solution Architect, Technology Account Manager, etc. Mostly sales or sales affiliated roles.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
oh and for salaries... https://www.levels.fyi/company/Amazon/salaries/
