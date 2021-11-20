coffeepls in
I'm a Solutions Architect, AMA!
I've been working as a Solutions Architect for the last 2 years and I think it's one of the best jobs in tech! Feel free to AMA about the role and maybe it's a good fit for you :).
jinyung2Software Engineer
How would you rate your job satisfaction and work life balance? It seems like a very interesting role but sounds like it takes quite a lot of work!
coffeeplsSolution Architect
WLB is great honestly but that's just for me. My company will do a wellness day once a month even during busy months like Nov-Jan. I usually work around 25-35 hours a week.
