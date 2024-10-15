Should I submit my notice period while the background verification for PayPal is still in progress?

I've received an offer for an MTS position at PayPal's Austin location. The background verification process was initiated four business days ago, and while different people have provided various timelines, I understand that this can depend on factors like country-specific work experience. The Sterling BGV team has estimated a completion date of October 24th, and PayPal has given me a tentative start date of November 4th.





I’m considering taking a break before starting at PayPal. Should I serve my notice period and request an early release so I can use the time in between more effectively?





I don’t have any criminal records, but my credit score is low. I’ve heard that PayPal checks credit scores during the background verification process. Is there any chance this could affect the outcome of the verification?





@PayPal