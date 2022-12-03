Full time job vs Internship

- Is this a good choice to pursue my bachelor's degree in computer science while being employed full time?

- How is it going to affect my future employment for AI and Robotics if I am now working as web developer?

- With this, I might not be able to apply for internships. Will the potential employers choose a working experience rather than internships when I apply?





All inputs are appreciated :)

So I am a second year Computer Science student. Even though I haven't fully decided, I will specialize in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. In the last summer, I joined a boot camp for Full Stack Java Developer and now I am about to be employed for a one year contract.