LinkedIn SDE UI interview
Hey everyone,
I have a virtual onsite interview with LinkedIn next week with a heavy focus on Frontend.
Does anyone have any tips for the Pragmatic UI interviews or the other Frontend focused interviews?
Or does anyone know what the system desigb interview is like? Is it front end focused?
Thanks :)
19g616kzze47mkSoftware Engineer at Facebook
bfe.dev
eEe7jcaJSoftware Engineer
You are a saint. ty mate! 🤝
