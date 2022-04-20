How relevant is YoE when you are applying for an Engineering Manager role?





For context: Overall exp 15y.

Most recent experience: Lead engineer for 5+ years now. 1.5 year as an EM with direct reports and 3.5 years as a Lead Engineer (across two companies).

I have also managed teams as a Tech Lead (3y) outside the U.S.





In my current role, I am responsible for

People mgmt (5 direct reports, 1:1s, Career Progression, Onboarding, Hiring, We have 2 open reqs).

Project mgmt (roadmap planning, running daily stand-ups, running other agile meetings, primary point of contact for external teams)

Technical delivery - I am on the hook for the OKRs. I am hands on for 40% of my time. Responsible for day to day coding and architecture. I also participate in on-call routines.





It's a lot of work. My workday extends beyond 12+ hours on a daily basis.





Will I make the cut for a M1 role at FAANG?





Last year, I interviewed at a Series D startup for a Staff Engg role. Base 250, 15k sign on. 28k RSU 8$ strike price. I turned down the offer because I felt my workload wouldn't come down.