How relevant is YoE when you are applying for an Engineering Manager role?
For context: Overall exp 15y.
Most recent experience: Lead engineer for 5+ years now. 1.5 year as an EM with direct reports and 3.5 years as a Lead Engineer (across two companies).
I have also managed teams as a Tech Lead (3y) outside the U.S.
In my current role, I am responsible for
- People mgmt (5 direct reports, 1:1s, Career Progression, Onboarding, Hiring, We have 2 open reqs).
- Project mgmt (roadmap planning, running daily stand-ups, running other agile meetings, primary point of contact for external teams)
- Technical delivery - I am on the hook for the OKRs. I am hands on for 40% of my time. Responsible for day to day coding and architecture. I also participate in on-call routines.
It's a lot of work. My workday extends beyond 12+ hours on a daily basis.
Will I make the cut for a M1 role at FAANG?
Last year, I interviewed at a Series D startup for a Staff Engg role. Base 250, 15k sign on. 28k RSU 8$ strike price. I turned down the offer because I felt my workload wouldn't come down.
At FAANG, recruiters usually ask for numbers like number of recursive reports, years of experience as manager or manager of managers. Then they fit you in a box: M1/M2 or L6/L7 and put you in the loop for that position. 1.5 years IMHO it will be difficult for you to get M1. You can try by stating clearly the numbers and complexity of scope and size of org. I agree that years of experience is not everything. You can be a great manager with 1.5 YoE. IRS just the way the process works, so just be prepared.
IRS == It’s. Don’t see an edit button 😅
