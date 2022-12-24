Laid off in Toronto

Hello community, I came to Canada from India on a closed work permit as ML engineer in NLP. Unfortunately, due to an acquisition, I was laid off in less than a month.





For my new role, I can work remotely for a US company (without presence in Canada) without visa hassles. If the company has office in Canada, I would need a closed work permit under Global Talent Stream (10 business days processing). I would be grateful for any help with a new job, otherwise I will have to return to India. Thanks in advance for your time!