MLEngineer
Laid off in Toronto
Hello community, I came to Canada from India on a closed work permit as ML engineer in NLP. Unfortunately, due to an acquisition, I was laid off in less than a month.
For my new role, I can work remotely for a US company (without presence in Canada) without visa hassles. If the company has office in Canada, I would need a closed work permit under Global Talent Stream (10 business days processing). I would be grateful for any help with a new job, otherwise I will have to return to India. Thanks in advance for your time!
metnew
Grammarly hires ML NLP in NA, afaik. Happy to submit a referral
MLEngineer
Thank you very much! How can I share my resume with you?
