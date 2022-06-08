Makqp928jdnfiA in
More executives leave Amazon
Earlier this week: Amazon announced Friday that Dave Clark, an Amazon veteran of more than 23 years, and the CEO of the company’s worldwide consumer business for the past 18 months, would be pursuing his new challenges elsewhere as of July 1, with no immediate successor named. 🤨❓❔❓❔
https://www.geekwire.com/2022/amazons-great-reshuffle-consumer-ceos-exit-caps-big-leadership-shakeup/
Today: Peloton’s chief financial officer, Jill Woodworth, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Liz Coddington, an executive at Amazon Web Services, effective next week, the company announced Monday. 😱
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/06/pelotons-cfo-is-leaving-the-company-will-be-replaced-by-amazon-cloud-executive.html
farfaraway3UI Designer
There is a book called the first 90 days. It spells out the action plan. Listen and travel to as many groups and customers as you can, identify a direction. Figure out who can deliver and who is a blocker, and remove the blockers. Maybe they were encountering too many blockers... or maybe they were the blockers.
