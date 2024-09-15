Who gets contacted by FAANG recruiters on Linkedin?

I was wondering sometime I hear stories about people in SDE on Linkedin getting contacted by FAANG or in general really good companies via Linkedin. I wonder what are they doing so well that I'm not.





I get contacted form time to time for offers copy and pasted in my country, never a time in which an offer for a known to be good company arrives. I currently have a job so I'm not desperate but I'm preparing for a better quality job abroad since the country I'm in has the lowest pay around here in west EU.

How do people gets contacted for a abroad jobs aswell?





I'm going to say that I don't have the open to work badge since I'm working at my current company. But it's not like anything was different before (maybe the fact that I had little experience yet). Any ideas?