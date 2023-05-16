Aymmn in
Future of software engineers
I'm planning to study software engineering a couple of months from now ( university degree) but I'm stressed by the fact that AI may take our jobs or decrease the demand for software engineers.
Are there any optimistic views of our future in the tech industry or will it vanish?
therealusernameSoftware Engineer
Don't think, just go for it with all you have! AI is nowhere near wrt replacing SWE jobs. Right now it can merely serve as a SWE assistant (helps with writing boilerplate/template code, etc.). Also, SWE job is more than just writing code, especially for senior/principal SWEs. Tbh, AI is too much of a hype right now (making profits, etc.) Some routine jobs will be heavily influenced by AI ofc, but SWEs should be just fine.
N2P2P11Software Engineer
100% agreed.
