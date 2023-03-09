AbstractingLines in
Recently finished a data analytics bootcamp, best way to find a job?
Title says it all, having trouble getting responses on LI or other job boards. What advice do you have? Thanks!
Google has a Data Analytics course that my friend is taking and they partner with a few companies to hire through there. I know you probably didn't go through that program, so you won't be able to get direct referrals, but the list of companies may help provide some leads: https://grow.google/employers/
Will have a look at their referral program, thank you. I started taking their program through Coursera last week to continue developing skills.
