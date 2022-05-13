AZ in
Amazon Campaign and Creative Services
I have an interview with Amazon Campaign and Creative Services (CCS). Does anyone have any experience with this team? Does anyone know what the interviewing process is like, or what kinds of things they're working on? Googling hasn't found me much
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Not familiar with that team but for non-tech roles Amazon will index very heavily on leadership principles (LPs). Just google around online to find the list of LPs and come up with an example of when you've displayed that principle in your past work. Structure your examples in the STAR format. You should be able to communicate your situations in less than 15 sentences.
