If OpenAI crashes, which AI company will take its place?

Given the news of all the OpenAI top brass leaving and the company losing some face by going for-profit, who do you all think will take the throne?





Of course, it's not like OpenAI will disappear and with o1 recently releasing it's not like they're behind by any means, but I'm curious as to everyone's opinions regarding the AI field long-term.





OpenAi's products are amazing but their organization seems to be falling apart and that can't be good for the long run.