If OpenAI crashes, which AI company will take its place?
Given the news of all the OpenAI top brass leaving and the company losing some face by going for-profit, who do you all think will take the throne?
Of course, it's not like OpenAI will disappear and with o1 recently releasing it's not like they're behind by any means, but I'm curious as to everyone's opinions regarding the AI field long-term.
OpenAi's products are amazing but their organization seems to be falling apart and that can't be good for the long run.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Personally I think OpenAI will keep the lead, their models are just too good for anyone to catch up assuming they keep the same pace. With Demo Day coming up next week though we'll probably get some answers to your question.
genericnameComputer Engineering
You’d argue that OpenAI’s models are too good for even companies like Anthropic to catch up to?
In some use cases I’d argue they are already outperforming OpenAI.
