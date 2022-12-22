TwoDoubleCheese in
Prepping for FAANG as Product Designer / UX
I have 5-6 years experience at start ups and agencies. Worked with international teams, worked remote, in-house, worked on big and small projects, lead them and been part of them. Ive even helped build a few teams.
Im on $100,000 as a Product Designer BUT thats £82,000, im in the UK.
Im 31 and still saving for a house but i want to start really REALLY earning big and get to a stable job for 3-5 years. Everywhere ive been has been a year +.
What do I need to be in the running for a product role in FAANG
🇬🇧 UK based
2
2199
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Honestly, I think you have plenty of strengths that translate to FAANG. The biggest thing imo is the breadth of work at FAANG is a lot larger, but it seems like you have plenty of experience working with distributed teams and wide impact outcomes. Would just make sure you know about the cultural interview style and all that for FAANG companies, because it can get kind of weird lol
TwoDoubleCheeseProduct Designer
What type of work comes to mind when you say “breadth of work”
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,425