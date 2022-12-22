Prepping for FAANG as Product Designer / UX

I have 5-6 years experience at start ups and agencies. Worked with international teams, worked remote, in-house, worked on big and small projects, lead them and been part of them. Ive even helped build a few teams.





Im on $100,000 as a Product Designer BUT thats £82,000, im in the UK.





Im 31 and still saving for a house but i want to start really REALLY earning big and get to a stable job for 3-5 years. Everywhere ive been has been a year +.





What do I need to be in the running for a product role in FAANG





🇬🇧 UK based