anyone with experience as production engineer at Meta?

I've recently been contacted by a recruiter who was interested to recruit me as a production engineer at Meta.

Any of you have experience as a production engineer at Meta or any other place?

Did you like the experience or not? If you left why did you leave?

HankHillSecurity Software Engineer  
It's Meta's name for SRE. If you want to be an SRE in a highly paid, high pressure culture, you'll like it.
