Idontknwutellme in
Salary for AWS CSA(Cloud Support Associates)
I want to know the base salary and available benefits for the CSA position for AWS in the USA. Also, is there a possibility of a transition from CSA to SWE in AWS?
Also, since it’s a completely different job family, you’ll be going through the full interview loop (almost the same as an external candidate, except for BR).
CSA is a great role for someone who starts their career in tech but if you already have experience just prep for a SDE interview.