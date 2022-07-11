Idontknwutellme in  
Salary for AWS CSA(Cloud Support Associates)

I want to know the base salary and available benefits for the CSA position for AWS in the USA. Also, is there a possibility of a transition from CSA to SWE in AWS?

19g615kz35eqeiSite Reliability Engineer at Amazon 
You could transition to SDE but you’d likely first need to become CSE (Associate -> Engineer), otherwise it’s less likely hiring managers consider your application.
Also, since it’s a completely different job family, you’ll be going through the full interview loop (almost the same as an external candidate, except for BR).
CSA is a great role for someone who starts their career in tech but if you already have experience just prep for a SDE interview.
