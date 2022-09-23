Economy is gonna crash soon. Expect more layoffs.

There is an 80% chance the U.S. will fall into a recession, according to Johns Hopkins University's Steve Hanke, who blames the Federal Reserve for "exploding" the money supply. The central bank's failure to manage inflation by carefully reducing the amount of money it poured into the economy during the pandemic has seen supply slow too suddenly, says Hanke, who predicts a recession in 2023. His comments come as a September CNBC survey of economists, fund managers and strategists put the chance of the U.S. slipping in recession over the next year at 52%.