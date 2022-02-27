anonjuan1 in
Early engineers and post-IPO payouts?
Any early engineers at unicorns/decacorn companies that stayed post-ipo? What did the payout look like and how did you position yourself to join that early? Current new grad and am trying to either go the FAANG route or a company that will IPO in 2 years...
edit: Will the stock within those two years be even worth it?
I don't see how it's possible to answer your question about stock worth. Every company is unique and if it was possible to predict their post IPO value, we'd all be millionaires. What you can do is assess the conditions in which late stage startups grant equity. A good article to start with is https://blog.pragmaticengineer.com/equity-for-software-engineers/
