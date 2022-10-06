Working towards becoming a TPM.

Hq in
I'm a software engineer for a fortune 500 company, and I'm wanting to aim for a Technical Program Manager as my next opportunity.
In terms of background I initially worked QA then up the ranks from Jr dev to senior eventually becoming a lead software engineer. I've had experience managing teams (10-11 devs plus QA contractors), interfacing with other departments, managing offshore development teams, reporting to directors and I've had PM and BA responsibilities throughout a number of the positions. (Total of 10 years in technical positions in different industries but primarily medical)
How else could I prepare myself for the position, and are there any certifications that be worth obtaining for the position? Are there any resources you can recommend that I study in preparation?
Are there any other roles that you feel might be a better position to aim for than TPM?
Believe it or not, I went through this to just refresh some skills as I begin interviewing soon and thought it was pretty good for the foundation and refresher: https://www.linkedin.com/learning/paths/become-a-technical-program-manager
