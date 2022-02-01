qwertyCoder in
🍨 Scoop - Amazon testing 4 day work week
Check out the job posting: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/1896107/reduced-hours-software-development-engineer?no_int_redir=1
Amazon's global career site
We're a company of pioneers. It's our job to make bold bets, and we get our energy from inventing on behalf of customers. Success is measured against the possible, not the probable. For today’s pioneers, that’s exactly why there’s no place on Earth they’d rather build than Amazon.
amazon.jobs
6
1861
Sort by:
SushiSoftware Engineer
I doubt older/more traditional companies would be willing to do this.
19g615kz5jsrafSoftware Engineer
A lot of defense and aerospace companies have 4 day weeks and they are about as old and traditional as you can get.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481