Ishkabir Kumar  
Software Engineer  

Layoff

Hi everyone,
I am a 2022 graduate from India and was recently laid off because of the cost-cutting which happened in the company and therefore I did not get a chance to prove myself. For what time works to the company or not therefore actively looking looking for job opportunities anywhere. So if possible, please drop me a message or contact me


sumeerk Software Engineer  
Take a look at the december market update as there are some Indian job boards listed on there!

