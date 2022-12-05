Ishkabir Kumar in
Layoff
Hi everyone,
I am a 2022 graduate from India and was recently laid off because of the cost-cutting which happened in the company and therefore I did not get a chance to prove myself. For what time works to the company or not therefore actively looking looking for job opportunities anywhere. So if possible, please drop me a message or contact me
sumeerkSoftware Engineer
Take a look at the december market update as there are some Indian job boards listed on there!
