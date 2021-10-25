whatsapp in
Do most startups now give you an option slider between base / stock before making an offer?
I've noticed that almost every post Series A startup now gives me an option for how much stock options I want vs cash. I can choose base heavy salary or I can choose more stock and less salary. I actually care a bit less about salary so I'm inclined to choose more stock.
Can I negotiate in this case since the ratio might be fixed? You think it might be possible to ask for the most salary + the most stock? Best of both worlds haha
Interestingly, I feel like it could be cool to get a list of companies that do this because they are likely early stage and have good growth potential
antisocialplatypusFull-Stack Software Engineer
Can’t hurt! The worst they say is no, and then you know you didn’t leave any money on the table. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
