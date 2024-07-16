Tech (via Thiel) is the new kingmaker in US politics

Thiel, Elon Musk, David Sacks, Reid Hoffman (opposing) all are heavily involved financially this election cycle. Tech is quickly becoming the new kingmaker for american politics. What does this mean for tech workers?





Tech companies will likely have a more favorable regulatory environment than before. Anti-trust laws / enforcement could erode and thus acquisitions may increase. Overbearing taxes for startups (ex. R&D expenses classification) may go back to being lower. Obviously all pure speculation at this point but just my 2c.