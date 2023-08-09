Seeking New Opportunities: A Seasoned Designer on the Lookout for Lead/Senior Roles





I hope you’re all doing well. After an exciting decade of designing at places like Accenture Song, Amazon, Rivian, and more, I find myself in a transition period. It’s been an enlightening four months of reflection, exploration, and growth.





I’m now looking to embark on a new adventure in the roles of Lead, Staff, or Senior Staff Designer. If you’re part of a dynamic team that values creativity and innovation, I’d love to hear from you.





My expertise lies in end-to-end application design, and I’ve always found joy in crafting scalable, versatile, and impactful designs. Seattle’s been home, but I’m also open to California if the opportunity feels right (with upfront relocation, naturally).





Companies like Apple, Atlassian, Meta, Zillow, Intuit, and Microsoft have always resonated with me. If you know of anything that aligns with my experience, please don’t hesitate to comment or DM me.





Thanks for considering me. Your support and connections mean the world.

Hey friends,