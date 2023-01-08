patientgooner in
Can a Master's degree substitute for work experience?
I had a little over a year's experience as a SWE before starting my master's degree in computer science. Should I apply for jobs that require a minimum of 2 or 3 years of experience as a dev?
11
8262
Sort by:
8
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Would you trust the plumber with >=15 yrs exp and is a high-school dropout vs a someone with a PhD in plumbing school who's never unclogged a toilet before (or in your case 1yr of unclogging toilets)?
Building software is a trade, your value goes up the more you get your hands dirty and get exposure to different kinds of problems/domains/technologies.
Theory only builds a foundation. Experience refines it.