patientgooner  
Computer Science  

Can a Master's degree substitute for work experience?

I had a little over a year's experience as a SWE before starting my master's degree in computer science. Should I apply for jobs that require a minimum of 2 or 3 years of experience as a dev?
C0rsA1R  
I always see SW Engineering as a trade..eg...carpentry, welding, electrician, plumbers etc.

Would you trust the plumber with >=15 yrs exp and is a high-school dropout vs a someone with a PhD in plumbing school who's never unclogged a toilet before (or in your case 1yr of unclogging toilets)?

Building software is a trade, your value goes up the more you get your hands dirty and get exposure to different kinds of problems/domains/technologies.


Theory only builds a foundation. Experience refines it.
8

