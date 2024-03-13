daisychain in
Amazon's New Vesting Schedule!
Amazon has a new vesting schedule! From what I can tell so far the 5%-15%-40%-40% annual splits are the same but now within the year they're moving to quarterly (instead of bi-annual). Additionally instead of receiving RSUs, in a pilot program you can get 25% of stock as cash (Netflix style!).
From their post:
- For L4-L7 employees, we're updating our RSU vesting schedule, shifting from bi-annual vesting to quarterly vesting. This update means that moving forward, new RSUs awarded during the Q1 annual compensation review and through promotions will now vest on four dates within a compensation year (in May, August, November, and February), rather than two (in May and November).
- Pilot Program: For L4-L8 U.S.-based employees who receive a minimum of 16 RSUs vesting in 2025, we're piloting a program that gives them the opportunity to receive 25% of any newly planned 2025 RSUs as cash. Employees who qualify but are not interested in participating in this pilot will continue to receive 100% of their planned RSUs and no action is needed.
18
12330
Sort by:
BezosShillSoftware Engineer
As an Amazon employee this is great. Getting paid more frequently and having flexibility in how you’re paid is never a bad thing
8
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Name checks out... but also i agree
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519