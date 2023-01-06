Zxrt in
Speechify salary
I just had interview with Speechify, they have global team around the world and remote based.
When the recruiter ask me, my expectations salary, i have no idea because they told me they don't have ranges salary.
Is there anyone here work at Speechify as Software engineer? Can you spill the salary ranges?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You might be able to find similar companies and try to research their salary ranges online as well. Otherwise, just asking for a starting point because you're unsure of the current market might be a good tactic.
ZxrtSoftware Engineer
Starting point of the salary?
