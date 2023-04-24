Companies are rejecting me because I don’t have BSc degree

Hi all, this thing have been bothering me for days now based on how much job application rejections I've been getting and i think the reason why i was rejected is because i don't have a BSc degree,





i know that based on my experience and my confidence in my skills if i had a BSc degree attached to my resume, at least 2 of my applications will get accepted





I have seen this in effect in the current company i am working for when i was negotiating my salary, the HR asked me if i have BSc degree but i said no that i only have an associate degree, and that caused my salary to go below the amount it was supposed to be.





Though i am planning on going for a BSc degree now, but does this worth something to get worried about when applying for software development jobs