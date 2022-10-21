Amazon offer chaos

Recently attended L5 interview and got down leveled to L4. The recruiter started with my location and comp preference. Then set up a call with couple of interested teams for matching. (P.S: gave me too much hope that they really want to take me in and all)





After speaking to them all, I conveyed my preferences to the recruiter. 2 days later I received a call, saying the position is filled and would I be okay with my next preference. I said yes. Then another couple of days later came up with a new roadblock for that role too. Again another call to convey the location is an issue when they said the day before it's totally fine.





Not sure what's happening. Should I even expect any offers at all at this point? Or is it quite common? Please help me out here in understanding.





Thanks!