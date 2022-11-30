Aurora vs NYC Series A Startup Internship

I am very lucky to get a software engineering Internship offer ($52/hr + relocation to Mountain View) from Aurora Innovation, and an offer (w/ almost equal pay) from a series A startup in NYC. Both companies are in the robotics field with very talented teams. I very, very, very much enjoy the interview process with the startup, and it seems to have a very supportive community. This will be my final internship, and I wonder which experience will be better for career advancement.