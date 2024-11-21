Amazon vs Oracle (Health) vs Axon vs Hims & Hers

Poll

Comparing some companies with similar offers in a MCOL area (seen as LCOL by some companies although I disagree lol).





Still in negotiations but all are a step up from where I’m at currently; Axon is 5% higher than Amazon and 8% higher than Oracle while Hims & Hers is about 25% less TC than the others but likely has the best WLB and where I’d probably be the most efficient given the work/tech stack. Axon’s stock has been insane and doesn’t seem to be slowing down so the RSUs have the most potential and the company/manager/team excite me the most.







Amazon will obviously be 5 day RTO starting January while the others are fully remote; Axon has a local office I can optionally utilize.





PS. I’m stuck in Pinterest IC14 team matching as of this week for likely a few months at least given others’ similar experience. Also passed the Meta E4 screen but may pass on the onsite as I’d rather not move states for E4 but may reconsider it within the year especially if I can shoot for E5.





Looking for advice from anyone at these companies, but also general career advice given the things I’ve mentioned. Thanks.





Current TC: ~180K