Here is the ultimate interview preparation guide

This has helped me significantly. Hope it helps you too. Good luck.

Cheers.. 🥂





https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hzP8j7matoUiJ15N-RhsL5Dmig8_E3aP/edit#gid=1377915986





ps: this is a repost, because once again we are seeing lots of layoffs in the foreseeable future. Hope this helps