Salary Review?

Hey folks,





I was recently interviewing at Grab and have been offered as Lead PM. The offer is as below





Base 150K SGD

RSU 26K SGD (First year)

RSU 18K SGD (2nd Year)

RSU 12K SGD (3rd Year)

RSU 6K SGD (4th year)

Performnce bonus 39K SGD

Total 1 Year comp (220K SGD)





I make 75 LAcs a year in India





Should I move to Singapore?

What is the cost of living in Singapore if I want to move with my spouse?





Is it a good offer?







