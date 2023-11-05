zowack in
Hey Roblox Rejects My Application so fast!
I hate Roblox, this company just rejected my application within a day of applying jobs where my experience fit. WTF! This happened to me multiple times with Roblox
As a recruiter, a couple of things: *People look at resumes, not bots. Rarely, if ever, is it "automated". They're using Greenhouse, Greenhouse doesn't have automated matching. Search, yes, but not matching/ rejected. *If you've applied multiple times, to multiple roles, you'll get rejected as someone who cares more about applying than about being a good fit for the role. We can see all your applications and timelines for the roles you've applied and/or interviewed for. If you were rejected multiple times, you'll likely be rejected outright again. *At most companies (and definitely Roblox), there are soft requirements that won't show on the JD's: graduation from certain schools, MAANG background, and industry preferences. *To Grant's point below, take time in between applications. *If you're intent on Roblox (or a specific company) the best way to get in, is through an Employee Referral. I've never not seen a company prioritize reviewing ER's. Recruiters/ Sourcers typically have SLA's to respond to ER's. The closer you actually worked with that referral, the better vs if personal or intro by a friend. In recruiting, we call if "FOF" Friend of a Friend. *Sometimes, despite the JD and how you think you match, you're not an ideal fit. I'm sorry, it sucks but it's true.
